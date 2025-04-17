Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

