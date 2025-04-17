Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in March

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Key Tronic has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

