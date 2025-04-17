Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in March

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Key Tronic has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
