KeyCorp Cuts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $230.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DASH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 664.41 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.90.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

