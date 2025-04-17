KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Celanese stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Celanese has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Celanese by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

