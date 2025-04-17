KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Price

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,685,000 after buying an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209,441 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 146,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.