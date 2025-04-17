KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Price

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after buying an additional 381,284 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 12,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Primoris Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,851,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

