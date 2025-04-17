KeyCorp Increases Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target to $40.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $647.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 535,986 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,090,000 after buying an additional 290,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 134,381 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 107,766 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

