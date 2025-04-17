KeyCorp Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $205.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.40 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.06.

PANW stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.28. 585,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $137.60 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

