Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.31.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 735,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,596. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

