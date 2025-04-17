Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $13.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 433,104 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.