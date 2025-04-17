Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 18974750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $2,056,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 828,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 298,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.