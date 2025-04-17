KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

