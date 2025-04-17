KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 810,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,649,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE KWEB opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

