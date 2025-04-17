Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.02. 1,863,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,137,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

