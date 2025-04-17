Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

KLYCY remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Thursday. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

