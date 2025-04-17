Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
KLYCY remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Thursday. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
