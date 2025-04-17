Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $66,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $220.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

