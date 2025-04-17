Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance
NYSE LH opened at $220.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
