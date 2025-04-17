Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

