Laidlaw Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Laidlaw in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BTIG Research lowered iCAD to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

iCAD Stock Up 59.1 %

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in iCAD by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

