Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $24,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.76.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

