Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Holdings Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,282 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $76,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.