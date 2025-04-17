Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Up 143.9% in March

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the March 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LANV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lanvin Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

