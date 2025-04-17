Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 13039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Lara Exploration Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$90.47 million, a P/E ratio of -517.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lara Exploration news, Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Also, Director Simon Henry Ingram purchased 33,700 shares of Lara Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,070.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 261,100 shares of company stock worth $347,201. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

