Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 4.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.