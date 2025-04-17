Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Forecast for IRWD Q2 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

