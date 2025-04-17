Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $197,841.12 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $197,841.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 932,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,024,398.14. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $235,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,034 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $271,366.70.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.93. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

