Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This trade represents a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,753.30. This trade represents a 41.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

