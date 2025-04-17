LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.62 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.62 ($0.31), with a volume of 24463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.60 ($0.30).

LMS Capital Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £19.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. LMS Capital had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

