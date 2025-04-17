Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $448.39 and last traded at $464.88. Approximately 1,099,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,234,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.93.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

