Lodge Hill Capital LLC Sells 102,920 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,920 shares during the period. Atkore makes up 4.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atkore by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 72,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atkore by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Atkore Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $185.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.