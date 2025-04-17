London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Up 198.3% in March

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the March 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LNSTY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 180,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $39.52.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.2309 dividend. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNSTY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on London Stock Exchange Group

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.