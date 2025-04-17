Long Pond Capital LP Purchases 65,301 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,301 shares during the quarter. Meritage Homes accounts for about 1.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $101,695,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,910,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $13,446,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.0 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.