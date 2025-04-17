Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after buying an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,283,000 after buying an additional 385,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,697,000 after buying an additional 90,012 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

