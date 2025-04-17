Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.52. 24,067,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 60,595,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lucid Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.