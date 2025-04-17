Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.91. 1,415,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 268,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

About Lumina Gold

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

