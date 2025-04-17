Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.91. 1,415,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 268,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LUM
Lumina Gold Stock Down 3.2 %
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.