Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,219,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Luna Innovations worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Luna Innovations stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

