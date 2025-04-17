LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,445. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.6206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.