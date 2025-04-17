Lyft’s (LYFT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.