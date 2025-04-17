MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,488,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,691 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.06% of MacroGenics worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.
Shares of MGNX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $16.83.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
