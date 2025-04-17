Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 163,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Macy’s by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

