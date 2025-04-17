Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) were up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 807,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,595,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Get Magnite alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Magnite

Magnite Trading Up 13.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,643.20. This trade represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Magnite by 85.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 63,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.