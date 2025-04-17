Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

