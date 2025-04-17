Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

