Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $234.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

