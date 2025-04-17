Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 629,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 319,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.