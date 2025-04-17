Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 10,859 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

