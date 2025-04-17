Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

