Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 16th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and Exxon Mobil are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production of goods and components through processes like assembly, fabrication, and production. These stocks are often used as indicators of industrial health, responding to factors such as consumer demand, supply chain efficiency, and overall economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,962,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,820,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $787.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $253.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,248. The firm has a market cap of $454.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

