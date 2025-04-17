Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16,338.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $582,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,602,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $205.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

