Mariner LLC Acquires 88,034 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,034 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

